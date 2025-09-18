Patchy rain traveling through the Central Coast

Happy Thursday, Central Coast! Patchy rain is here and will be sticking around until Friday.

Here is a look at where it rained as of 7:10 a.m. Rain in our southcoast, with patchy rain in other parts of the Central Coast.

We can expect scattered rain today and tomorrow. By Saturday, things should be cleared up.

Into the next 7 days, a small ridge of high pressure will warm temps for the latter half of the weekend, bringing temps back to the seasonal normals. That will not last long, though, cooler weather and a small chance for rain move in for the second half of next week.

Have a great day, Central Coast!