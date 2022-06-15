Peaking temps today, Stay cool!

Skies were nice and clear overnight, perfect to see the full moon! Things were gusty once again along the South Coast due to another round of sundowner winds, but the advisory that was in place has dropped early Wednesday morning.

We do however have a beach hazards statement in place meaning there will be heightened danger in the ocean today. The Beach Hazards Statement incorporates San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Expect a dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet. Minor tidal overflow around the time of high tide. This will be in place through late Wednesday night.

Temperature wise its about to get toasty! Wednesdays highs will be the warmest of the week, peaking in the triple digits for some of the interior areas. The valleys will be in the upper 80's to 90's, while the beaches will see little change in temperatures sitting more comfortably in the upper 70's to low 80's.

Try to stay cool, dress for the heat, drink lots of water and remember to check on your loved ones, especially those of us without A/C. The heat will thankfully be short lived, as the ridge begins to break down and a low pressure system will swing through to take its place.

Starting Friday we will see quite a bit of cooling and the return of the pesky marine layer. Temperatures will be coolest on Saturday with daytime highs several degrees below normal. Father's day on Sunday will keep the trend of cooler temps, before another warm up takes hold of the forecast area at the beginning of next week.