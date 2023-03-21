Periods of heavy rain through Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

We are waking up to heavy rain that made its way to most of central and southern California overnight.

The main concerns for this forecast will be the heavy rain (with possible thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon), strong winds, and heightened snow fall.

Rainfall totals still call for 1-3 inches across the csts/vlys with 3-6 inches across the foothills and mountains

through Wednesday night. Rainfall rates will generally range between 0.25 0.50 inches/hour, but local rates of

0.50-1.00 inches/hour will be possible this morning with the front and associated with any thunderstorm activity.

A flood watch is in effect for the area due to the anticipated rain and already saturated grounds. Coastal flooding is possible at hightide and there is a high surf advisory in place until Thursday.

There is a winter storm warning in place for the Santa Barbara County mountain areas through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet and 2-10 inches between 3500 and 6000 feet. Southerly Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

In addition to the rain and snow we are also experiencing gusting southerly winds. There is a wind advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

Expect winds from 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

There is a high wind watch for the SLO county interiors where you can expect gusts as high as 65 mph.