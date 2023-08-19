Picture perfect conditions linger for a little longer ahead of Hurricane Hilary's landfall

Good morning Central Coast!

If you look outside today you will likely see no signs of a hurricane headed our way but despite how it may look things are about to change.

Here is the latest on our forecast.

Today temps are going to be very comfortable, even into the 90s in the interior valleys, and will abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 70s across the coastal valleys, and upper 60s at the beaches. Like I said, no concerns for today and all of the wonderful events taking place.

Jumping into Sunday things will start to change. Morning conditions will stay mild but by midday there will be noticeably more winds and an increase in wave energy (especially along the south coast beaches)

All of this added energy is from Hurricane Hilary as it pushes north.

Overnight into Saturday morning the storm passed into cooler waters and weakened into a Category 3 storm with sustained winds up to 115 mph. This was expected as the storm continues to track into cooler waters to the East of the Baja peninsula.

As the storm moves north through sea surface temps rapidly cool down to our infamous chilly Pacific waters. Off the coast of the Baja California Peninsula sea surface temps are only in the upper 60s and 70s. That will cut the storm off from its fuel source and help the storm calm a bit before landfall.

The storm will continue to track north and angling towards landfall in northern Baja. with the continued weakening landfall as a Category one is likely and will bring the worst of the heavy rains, winds and waves to the northern Baja region before pushing north into SoCal. At that point some of the highest rain totals are expected in the Palm Desert and into the Sierras.

This brings a significant risk for flash flooding across much of the state with inches of rain expected.

For us here on the Central Coast we are just on the edge of the storm so totals will vary significantly across the region. Widespread 2-4 inches likely across portions of LA and Ventura Counties with amounts in excess of 6 inches in the San Gabriel Mountains. We are thankfully outside of that range but the peaks in Santa Barbara county and the interiors can expect several inches of rain. As you move north east those totals will fall dramatically with closer of half an inch of rain expected at the SLO county beaches.

The main concerns will be flash flooding of urban areas, small streams and creeks, and in our desert areas. Flow in desert streams is expected with possible water over the roadways at low water crossings. One thing to remember never drive through flowing water! Turn around, don’t drown.

In anticipation for Hurricane Hilary a Flood Watch has been issued for the interiors of Santa Barbara County. This will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday Night.

That is not the only alert in place from the National Weather Service... a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued by the Nation Weather Service and it is set to expire by August 25, 2023, 8am.

Here is a look at the projected timing of the storm here on the Central Coast. I want to note that as we are just on the edge of the system just small change of track will dramatically change what we can expect to see. Even if you think you are in the clear stay weather aware through this storm.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day Saturday with the latest of what you need to know about Hurricane Hilary.

Have a wonderful Saturday!