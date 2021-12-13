Potentially destructive storm arrives on the Central Coast, inches of rain and wind gusts expected

We have been talking about it all week and the largest storm of the season (so far) has arrived.

The rain will start off slow but intensify through the daytime hours. The most intense rainfall rates are expected in the late evening, progressively getting later as the night goes on.

Coast and valley areas can expect about 1-3" inches of rain, while the mountain and foothills may get up to 6 inches in spots prone to storm intensification.

The highest rainfall totals will likely fall on South-facing ridges as strong winds intensify the convection.

Higher elevations above 7,000ft. could receive between 1-3ft. of snow. This has prompted a Winter Storm Warning in the mountains of Ventura County. similar conditions cannot be ruled out in the mountains of Eastern Santa Barbara County.

There are several other watches and warnings in place across the region with every single part of the central coast under some sort of Watch or Warning.

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County through 6:00 AM Tuesday. (Includes the Alisal Fire Burn Scar)

Debris flows are possible in areas around burn scars, specifically the Alisal Burn Scar. Take extra caution and be prepared, especially in the area currently under an evacuation warning. You can find more information on that alert here.

Wind Advisory for Coastal Valleys through 6:00 AM Tuesday. Gusts up to 45mph possible.

High Wind Warning for Interior Valleys through 12:00 PM Tuesday. Gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Gale Warning for coastal waters until 9:00 AM Tuesday. Dangerous surf expected.

The heavy rains and strong system will remain in place through the daytime hours keeping temperatures low.

Alongside nearly constant rain today temperatures will remain cool with highs not creeping out of the 60s. Be sure to grab an umbrella on the way out the door today. pic.twitter.com/xE2TDqpqGQ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 13, 2021

Conditions will clear significantly on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as well.

On Thursday another, much weaker, system will move to the Central Coast with minimal accumulations.

Rain will be abundant today and into Tuesday morning, when all said and done 1-3" of rain is expected along the Central Coast with more along ridges and mountains. Clearing by Tuesday night with yet another chance of rain Thursday. The weekend looks clear and sunny! pic.twitter.com/jgKmtxxyiA — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 13, 2021

Heading into the weekend things will calm down and dry out.

With a strong system like this, it is important to stay up to date with the latest conditions, advisories, and alerts. Download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for the most up-to-date information.

