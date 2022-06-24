Prepare for a warm weekend with overnight foggy conditions

The heat is not making a quick stop across the Central Coast, it is here to stay for another week.

Inland areas are holding on to those hot temperatures with highs at 101 degrees in Paso Robles and 93 degrees in Santa Ynez.

Coastal areas woke up to dense fog and patchy clouds that cleared up in the afternoon. Morro Bay stayed on the cooler side with a high of 56 degrees and Pismo at 62 degrees. Beachgoers still had a chance to enjoy sunny skies though.

Coastal Valleys had temperatures in the mid 70s and low 80s.

As we head into the weekend, it will be a cycle of foggy conditions at night, patchy clouds in the morning and warm temperatures throughout the day.

High pressure will help keep those sunny skies and dry conditions.

If you are planning to travel in the next two days to inland areas such as Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield, the highs will be above 100 degrees.

If traveling to Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County be aware that there is a heat advisory in place as temperatures are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees in those inland areas.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties do not have a heat advisory in place, but Paso Robles is looking at a high of 97 degrees on Saturday, 101 degrees on Sunday and 104 on Monday.

The Santa Ynez Valley is expecting a high of 90 on Saturday, 92 degrees on Sunday and 93 on Monday.

San Luis Obispo is staying in an 80 to 90 degree range in the next couple of days while Santa Barbara is looking at a 70 to 80 range.

As we take a look at our seven day forecast, Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week across our region.