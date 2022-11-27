Quiet but cold forecast ahead

Happy Saturday Central Coast. I hope you are all enjoying the holiday weekend before we return to come normalcy on Monday!

Temperatures have already started to drop across the area and daytime highs have sunken several degrees, barely hanging on to the low 70's. The onshore flow has returned meaning clouds have started to move into the area too. Overnight Saturday there is a good chance for some stratus fog across the Central Coast, especially for portions of Santa Barbara County.

More clouds will move through the skies on Sunday and temperatures will continue to fall.

As we restart the work week, gradually clearing will begin but we will also experience some of the coolest day time highs. An inside slider will be moving over California the first few days of the week pushing in some very cold air and dropping temps into the 50's for many areas. Overnight lows in the interiors will again be very cold during this period as well.

As for the long term forecast , there is a chance for some rain as early as Thursday but confidence in that moisture is low. We will continue to update as models get a better read on the system as it approaches.