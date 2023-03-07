Quiet through Thursday, heavy rain to follow

Good afternoon Central Coast! Tuesday was another beautiful day and we can expect about one more solid day before a major storm begins to impact the region.

Wednesday we can expect a sort of copy and paste from Tuesday. A little bit of sunshine but nothing too warm. Temps will stay in the 50's to low 60's the farther south you get.

The rain on its way to the Central Coast will begin to impact the area starting Thursday evening with periods of heavy rainfall. The showers will continue throughout Friday and even linger through Saturday morning.

Models still need to do some fine tuning on the amount of rain we will get but they are leaning towards generous totals.

There is expected to be much higher rainfall north of Point Conception, in the area with greatest focus of the atmospheric river where the coastal

hills along the Central Coast will see anywhere between 3 and 6 inches of rain.

Other locations in San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara Counties will receive 1 to 3 inches of rain. Areas south of Point Conception will see from

nearly an inch of rain in LA County to 1.5 inches of rain in southern Santa Barbara County.

We are also expecting strong gusty southwest winds to accompany the storm with gusts to 40 to 45 mph north of Point Conception.

Something to note for this latest system is that snow elevations will be very high. So even for most of our mountain communities the moisture that falls, will be rain.

This poses some dangerous flooding issues for snow on the ground which will be melting and contributing to the storm runoff that will already be a challenge.

