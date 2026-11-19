San Luis Obispo County health officials are advising people to stay out of the ocean during the current rain event and for at least 72 hours afterward.

The advisory applies to all beaches in San Luis Obispo County.

According to the county Department of Public Health, stormwater runoff from heavy rain can carry bacteria, viruses and other disease-causing organisms into the ocean. Contact with contaminated water can lead to skin infections, respiratory illness and gastrointestinal illness.

Swimmers, surfers and others should be particularly cautious near creeks, rivers, storm drains and other areas where runoff enters the ocean.

Officials say the water may look clean even when harmful organisms are present.

Current coastal water quality information is available through SurfSafeSLO.