Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Happy first day of fall! Although it didn't really feel like it... Those fall conditions may not be as far off as we think.

Today was the Autumnal Equinox, or Fall Equinox... also known as the beginning of fall! The Autumnal Equinox was at approximately 11:19 a.m. this morning, and with it, days will begin to get shorter, and nights will begin to get longer. As we near the end of September, sunset is around 7 pm. By the time the Winter Solstice comes around in December, sunset will be around 5 pm.

Temperatures are still on the warmer side this week, but the big change we will see is potential for rain and isolated thunderstorms.

A low-pressure system that is just off the coast right now will soon come on shore and, with it bring some moisture. Here is a look at the rain totals we are looking at over the next two days.

Here is a look at when and where you can expect the isolated thunderstorms.

thunder

As for temperatures tomorrow, they will be similar to what we saw today, it will just feel a bit more humid.

Here is a look at the extended forecast.