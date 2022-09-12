Rain and thunderstorms could produce flooding through mountains and interiors

*UPDATE*

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for North Central Santa Barbara County until 7:15 PM PDT. This warning is in response to the Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was in place until 5:15PM through this same area. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas are possible.

The warm and unsettled air pattern continues through Monday, thanks to former hurricane Kay. Rain is still falling through portions of the forecast area and could continue to do so through Monday, as Kay continues to die out into a trough.

There has been a Flood Watch issued through Sunday evening for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, including the following areas, Cuyama Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The flood watch is in place until 11PM Sunday night.

Rain totals are looking to be the highest in the Santa Barbara County Mountains where spurts of heavy downpour have been recorded Sunday afternoon. The bands of rain are moving north west towards San Luis Obispo County.

A sever thunderstorm was issued very briefly this evening for portions of western San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. 60 MPH winds and quarter sized hail were expected along with heavy rain.

There is also a flood advisory for Cuyama Valley and adjacent foothills in Santa Barbara County, until 6:30 PM PDT.

As for the rest of the week, weather patterns should return to normal and even below average temperatures for parts of the area.