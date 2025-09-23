Rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday! Despite temperatures still being on the warmer side, rain and isolated thunderstorms are making their way across the Central Coast. Tonight into early tomorrow morning is when many communities can expect to see the most rain. Here's a look at the radar.

RAIN RADAR FOR WEB

Here is a look at the rain totals we can expect to see through Wednesday night.

As for thunder and lightning, it will be working it's way up the Central Coast tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

THUNDER RADAR FOR WEB

Warm temperatures are still in the forecast despite the rainy conditions. Here are the highs you can expect tomorrow in your neighborhoods.