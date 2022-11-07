Rain begins Monday morning but the bulk of the storm will be Tuesday

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off a new week there is a lot to talk about as a large storm is bearing down on us.

This low pressure system has been barreling down the West Coast and has already brought significant clouds to the region. Despite the added cloud cover conditions are clear (at least fog wise) for the morning commute.

A strong cold front is kicking things off this morning as it moves across the Central Coast, this will drop temperatures, increase wind gusts and (most excitingly) bring us rain. It will start on the lighter side this morning pushing south east into the afternoon. This will likely complicate the morning commute and into the afternoon hours as the first round of rainfall pushes through.

While todays rain is much needed the bulk of the storm will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday and continue through most of the daytime hours Tuesday. This is the time period where we will see the bulk of accumulation. Also helping increase the rainfall rates is the thunderstorm potential this portion of the storm will bring. Models are showing pockets of heavier downpours Tuesday morning. This is not only going to impact the morning commute once again but also those headed to the polls for the mid term election.

Light showers could linger through Wednesday but by that time we are starting to dry out. Totals from this storm system could land around 1-2 inches for coast and valley areas while the mountains and foothills could see the potential of 3 inches.

We cannot rule out the potential of snow in some of the interior mountains as well, snow elevations will drop to around 3,500ft. The highest chance for that snow would be late Tuesday. Not many driving hazards for us here locally but if you are traveling out of the area a spot that could pose an issue would include the Grapevine. There is a winter storm watch in place for that area from Monday to Wednesday.

The area will start to see things dry out Wednesday into Thursday but the cold air will still prove to be an issue overnight. The lows could still warrant some frost or freeze hazards which we will also monitor as we get closer to that time.

Stay dry and have a great day Central Coast!