Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday

An upper-level low-pressure system that brought steady rain to the central coast starting Wednesday is continuing its eastward path Friday. As a result, pockets of precipitation are still possible through Friday afternoon coupled with mostly cloudy skies. However, as the system continues to move out of the area, a 20% chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast for the south coast region over Santa Barbara. Plus, weather models are showing Cuyama could also receive more rain by Friday night.

Daytime highs will continue to be on the cooler side and close to the low 50s to low 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect gradual clearing to continue through Saturday morning for most of the area with continued cool daytime highs from the low 50s to the low 60s. Patchy fog is expected to persist through Saturday morning for most of the coast and coastal valleys. By Sunday, a cold front will move in over the region, which could bring a chance of scattered showers that could last through Monday morning.