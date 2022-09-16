Rain could soak parts of SLO county come this weekend

Get ready to get wet! Chances for rain this weekend look good, especially in the northwestern parts of SLO county where totals could reach up to two inches!

This time around the rain is coming from the north, you'll remember last week the moisture was due to tropical disturbance coming from the coast of Baja, that's why the Central Coast did not get as much rain as areas further south.

This time around accumulation starts to fizzle out the farther south the storm system moves, so that means south of Point Conception will see the smallest amount of rainfall. Overall models are still differing a bit but show totals ranging anywhere from .30" to 2". The cold front is dropping southeast from the Gulf of Alaska and should hit us, at the earliest Sunday morning. Rain will be most prevalent from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

This is a very slow moving system so parts of SB county may not see rain until overnight Sunday and Los Angeles County not until Monday morning.

As the system drops in, the cold front will drop our temperatures significantly. We start feeling that temperature change Saturday but it becomes more apparent Sunday through the first half of he week.

The interiors will still be the warmest with day-time highs in the lower 70's for the most part, with the exception of Monday where the high drops to 69. Coastal valleys will be in the low 60's and the beaches will drop into the 50's.

The second half of the week weather patterns will change and temps will start to warm back up. By Friday 80's to low 90's will be back for many areas.