Rain drizzles over Central Coast, dry by Sunday

The very weak storm system that traveled over the Central Coast Saturday brought very minimal rain to San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

Although rain was minimal, ranging from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch, temperatures saw a dramatic drop. The stark contrast went from mid 70's to low 60's in just about a day.

As the storm system dries out over night winds will begin to pick up. Advisories are set to kick in at 6 a.m. Sunday in the Santa Barbara Coast and Mountain areas and expire Monday 6 a.m.. Expect wind speeds up to 35mph and gusts between 50-60 mph.

Skies start to clear as soon as Sunday but we won't notice a big change until the start of the week. Temperatures make a huge rebound by midweek even rivaling some record highs. Most of the forecast are will see day time highs in the 80's for several days.

Another small cool down is planned to hit the Central Coast by next weekend, dropping us back into the lower 70's.

Lots of sunshine expected in the extended forecast, so enjoy!