Rain expected today, and a few coastal advisories

Good morning Central Coast! We have some rain in the forecast today. Most places will see at least a sprinkle today... with places in Northern San Luis Obispo County seeing that rain first.

As for the Coastal Advisories we have in effect, you can expect wave heights anywhere from 12 to 16 feet, with dangerous rip current conditions.

There is still some potential for moderate flooding in the area's in green.

Temperatures today will still be on the cooler side. Here is a look at conditions in your community.

There is a warm up on the way beginning Thursday of this week.