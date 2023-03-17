Rain is likely starting this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

The weak ridge over the region will continue to keep us dry in the immediate short term, but rain is looking more likely as we head into next week.

Today will be a mix of clouds and breaks of sunshine with some slight warming but for the most part we will continue to sit in the low 60's.

Saturday night there is a chance for some light showers over SLO county but it looks unlikely that they will push farther than Point Conception.

Total for that first round of showers will be less than a half inch.

Another more substantial spurt of rain will wash over the area from Monday to Wednesday. This rain chance has the potential to bring 1- 3 inches.

Right now the forecast calls for a 5000ft snow level Tuesday afternoon and a pass threatening 3500-4000

feet overnight.

Temperatures will be chilly through Wednesday as these systems pass but some drying and slight warming will occur Thursday as they leave the region.

