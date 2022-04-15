Rain is making its way to the Central Coast and is expected to make landfall Saturday morning

Friday brought a mix of patchy cloudy skies but still allowing for sunny conditions across the board. Temperatures were slightly warmer but remained on the cooler side. Winds continue to follow spring trends of picking up in the afternoon and dying down as the night progresses.

Highs in San Luis Obispo hit 64 degrees and 63 in Santa Maria. Coastal valleys will see west northwest winds gust up to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Inland areas are holding on to slightly warmer temperatures in the 70s with Paso Robles reaching a high of 72 degrees and Santa Ynez at 71. San Luis Obispo County’s interior valleys will not see gusty winds compared to Santa Barbara County.

Beach communities are seeing some breezy conditions with temperatures on the cooler side. Pismo Beach saw a high of 65 degrees while Morro Bay barely made it to 60 degrees.

Cloudy and foggy conditions will dominate the forecast on Friday night as coastal marine layer cloudiness will increase overnight. Lows are expected to hit in the 40s and 50s across the board.

A low-pressure system is gaining momentum on the west coast expecting to make landfall in Northern California by Saturday night. Weather models show rain hitting Northern California on Friday evening with the strongest downpours happening overnight.

The forecast shows the system impacting mostly San Luis Obispo County and some parts of Northern Santa Barbara County. Mist and light showers can begin early Saturday morning but weather models are showing most of the rain making landfall around 11 AM and 12 PM.

It is expected to be a short-lived storm with things clearing out by 1 PM in most of the Central Coast. The forecast precipitation model is leaning towards a minimal rain total with less than a tenth of an inch of rain. The National Weather Service is expecting about a quarter of on an inch in the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County.

Saturday evening will bring breezy conditions especially for Santa Barbara, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Coastal valleys will hold on to temperatures in the mid 60s with a high of 64 degrees expected in Santa Maria and 63 degrees in San Luis Obispo.

Inland areas just a couple degrees warmer with Santa Ynez at 67 and Paso Robles at 66.

Coastal communities clinging on to those upper 50s and lower 60s.

For those planning to celebrate the Easter holiday, the forecast is looking favorable for outdoor activities on Sunday.

After the storm on Saturday, Sunday is expected to bring sunny skies and a slight warm up.

Coastal valleys are expecting highs in the mid 60s and low 70s with Santa Maria at 66 and San Luis Obispo at 72.

Beaches will wake up to cloudy skies with things clearing up allowing for the sun to filter through. Temperatures are looking to stay in the 60s.

The Santa Barbara coast will also see similar conditions with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Inland areas will warm up with Paso Robles expected to see a high of 77 degrees and Santa Ynez a high of 73.

Monday will also see warmer temperatures before a cooling trend mid-week.

Models are showing another system heading towards the Central Coast by the end of next week.