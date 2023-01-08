Rain overnight turns heavier through Monday

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Last night was like the opening for the main event that begins tonight. Last nights rain and the lingering showers throughout Sunday brought generally .25-1.50 inches through the region but tonight through Tuesday will blow those numbers away.

By around 9PM this evening SLO and SB counties will all have rain falling, but that rain will intensify throughout the day Monday. The morning commute will see moderate to heavy rainfall meaning the roadways will be slick. Take it slow and watch for areas of pooling water.

Models are showing that heavy rain will be relatively consistent throughout the entire day Monday, not letting up till around 8 p.m.

There is a small break in the moisture overnight Monday before another round of moderate to heavy rain washes over the region Tuesday morning. This will cause, once again, some issues for the morning commute. Tuesday afternoon looks calmer than Monday. Rain will start to tapper off throughout the day.

By Tuesday afternoon as the storm system passes, rain accumulation will be at about 2-5 inches for the coasts and and valleys and 5-9 inches for the mountains. For the south facing slopes even higher amounts are possible.

This storm will again bring with it strong southerly winds to the region. There are already wind advisories and warnings in place for most of the Central Coast.

There is a high wind warning for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, from midnight tonight to 10 PM Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

A wind advisory s in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible near Gaviota.