Rain returns to the Central Coast, and thunderstorms are possible

The weather around the Central Coast is about to get pretty interesting especially later Monday into early Wednesday. A low-pressure center will spin right on top of the Central Coast which introduces enough instability to lift and twist in the atmosphere for showers and some thunderstorms. The risk of thunderstorms is considered moderate. Thunderstorms introduce the possibility of locally heavy rain lightning hail in small tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well. The total amount of rain should stay under 1/2 an inch outside of particularly strong thunderstorm cells.

Temperatures will begin to warm later this week to nearly 80 in the interior close to 70 at the coastal valleys beaches will remain in the 60s. For the coming weekend, temperatures look to again be cooler than average with daytime highs in the 70s and the interior mid-60s in the coastal valleys and 60s at the beaches.