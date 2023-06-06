Thunderstorms create some flooding and a flood advisory is in effect

A flood advisory in effect until 3 am early this morning...

Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

The area in this advisory is the southern San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties near highway 166.

The advisory is in effect until 300 am.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing to fall across the area due to a line of showers and thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Highway 166 between Twitchell dam and the Cuyama Valley and the Carrizo Plain.

For more please see our main story on the storm by clicking HERE.

