Rain showers headed to the Central Coast this evening

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! If you're a fan of conditions that feel like autumn, then you're in luck for the next couple of days!

Remnants of Tropical Storm Mario are headed to the Central Coast today. We'll see about a quarter inch of rain in some areas.

Rainfall is expected to begin this evening and continue through Thursday. Here's a look at conditions around 6 a.m. on Thursday, sporadic showers will be traveling through. Make sure to give yourself some extra morning commute time, as roads may be slick.

On the whole, the rain will be light, but a few pockets of thunderstorms and heavy local rain is expected. Some showers and clouds are expected to persist into Friday.

Temperatures will be dropping on Thursday with the storm headed our way.

Into the weekend, a small high-pressure system will build in and clear out skies and bring lots of sunshine to the region, as well as a small warm-up.

Have a great week, Central Coast!