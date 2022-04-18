Rain Thursday, accumulation possibilities mild

Conditions through Monday stayed mild, breezy, and slightly cloudy. A wind advisory is still in affect for the South Coast and will likely be extended further through the week.

The advisory is Monday evening through Tuesday morning at 3:00a.m.. The wind speeds will be between 20-30mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The areas seeing the highest speeds will be Goleta through Gaviota, with east of Refugio the gustiest. The rest of the forecast area will be breezy but under advisory level.

A system moving over the north of us is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California but will unfortunately miss the Central Coast. That biggest impact from that system will be an increase in the marine layer for the coast and possibly the valleys, leading up to a second storm system.

This next system will be Thursday lingering into Friday, with majority of the rain falling Thursday afternoon. Ahead of this storm, temperatures will take a nice dip. Many of the areas back in the lower 60's and the North Coast sitting in the 50's. Rain totals are getting smaller as the system gets closer, due to how fast this system will move over the area. For now models have dropped totals down to between a tenth of an inch to about a quarter of an inch with SLO county receiving the most rain and dying out the further south it moves.

There is a slight chance for some Friday morning showers but mainly we dry out and clear out Friday. Winds may pick up once again behind the departing system and possibly linger into Saturday.

As the weekend rolls around we have a significant warm up headed our way, temperatures pushing back up into the upper 70's.