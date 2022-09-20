Rain totals for Monday's storm

Monday brought significant rain across the Central Coast with rain totals shattering daily records. Here is a look at the rain totals so far from this storm as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Our highest rain totals on the Central Coast were found in the hills near Point Conception south of Lompoc. Rancho San Julian recorded 4.36" of rain from this storm.

San Luis Obispo County

Location Rain San Miguel 0.24" Paso Robles 0.20" Santa Margarita 1.56" San Luis Obispo 1.08" Los Osos 0.48" Morro Bay 0.25" Cambria 0.86" Oceano 1.85" Arroyo Grande 2.10" Nipomo 1.34" Bald Mountain 2.21" Lopez Dam 2.26" Salinas Dam 0.17

Santa Barbara County

Location Rainfall Rancho San Julian 4.36" Celite 3.88" Sudden Peak 3.37" Vandenberg 2.30" Lompoc 2.27" Santa Maria (downtown) 2.11" Buelton 0.19" Gaviota Coast 0.95" Isla Vista 0.02" Orcutt 2.09" Guadalupe 1.03"

