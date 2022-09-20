Watch Now
Rain totals for Monday's storm

Monday brought significant rain across the Central Coast with rain totals shattering daily records. Here is a look at the rain totals so far from this storm as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Our highest rain totals on the Central Coast were found in the hills near Point Conception south of Lompoc. Rancho San Julian recorded 4.36" of rain from this storm.

San Luis Obispo County

LocationRain
San Miguel0.24"
Paso Robles0.20"
Santa Margarita1.56"
San Luis Obispo1.08"
Los Osos0.48"
Morro Bay 0.25"
Cambria0.86"
Oceano1.85"
Arroyo Grande2.10"
Nipomo 1.34"
Bald Mountain2.21"
Lopez Dam2.26"
Salinas Dam0.17

Santa Barbara County

LocationRainfall
Rancho San Julian 4.36"
Celite3.88"
Sudden Peak3.37"
Vandenberg2.30"
Lompoc2.27"
Santa Maria (downtown) 2.11"
Buelton0.19"
Gaviota Coast0.95"
Isla Vista 0.02"
Orcutt2.09"
Guadalupe1.03"

