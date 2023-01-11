Rain will pick back up over the weekend for the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast!

A storm system is once again pushing into parts of California already this morning, bringing more rain to northern California. As for us on the Central Coast, the area will get a much needed break from the rain for the time being.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet for us but by Friday, signs of rain could already be upon us. A string of systems could keep things wet through early next week.

Saturday will bring the highest chance for rain, there will likely be a 3-6 hour period of moderate to heavy rain with the main frontal band Saturday into Saturday evening. Rain amounts Saturday are sitting at around an inch at lower elevations, which likely means 2-3 inches for foothills and mountains.

A second and weaker system is expected for late Sunday into Monday.

Neither of these systems will bring us quite the impact as what we saw Monday.

All advisories from Monday's storm have lifted except some lingering surf issues. There will continue to be a high surf advisory for the entire coast line through Friday evening at 10p.m.. The San Luis Obispo county beaches will see dangerous waves up to 15 Ft., the Santa Barbara county area will range from 5-8 ft. It is advised to steer clear of ocean waters for 72 hours.

Temps will remain in the mid to upper 50's for the extended period.

