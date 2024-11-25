Rainfall lingers into Tuesday but the holiday forecast improves

The Central Coast is under the influence of an atmospheric river as a low-pressure system to the north shifts slightly southward.

Rainfall: Most of San Luis Obispo County should see 1–3 inches thru Tuesday, with localized totals exceeding 4 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains due to upslope enhancement. Santa Barbara County: Totals will be lower but still significant, ranging from 0.5 to 2 inches, especially along the Santa Ynez Range.



Storm Characteristics: Rainfall rates will generally remain in the light-to-moderate range, but brief periods of heavier rain are possible in coastal upslope areas. Gusty south-to-southwest winds will impact the Central Coast through tonight, particularly along the coastline and higher elevations.

Tuesday-Wednesday:

Showers will linger into Tuesday, especially for northern areas, but will gradually taper off. By Wednesday, conditions will dry out as the storm system exits the region, with increasing sunshine and a slight warming trend.

Temperatures:



Temperatures will remain below average on Tuesday but will start to rebound on Wednesday, with highs returning to the mid-60s.

Long Term (Thursday - Sunday):

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday):

Dry and mostly sunny weather is expected for the holiday as high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will continue to warm, reaching the mid-60s along the coast and near 70 in sheltered valleys.

Friday-Saturday:

There was some uncertainty in the forecast about Friday, but most models today are now leaning to dry weather from Wednesday through the weekend.

