Record highs could be on the way

Temperatures already starting to warm up and will continue to do so throughout the extended forecast, as highs flirt with the 80's through next weekend.

Although temperatures continue to warm we do need to factor in some wind chill as conditions continue to be breezy into the start of the week. Winds will not reach advisory levels in San Luis Obsipo and Santa Barbara counties, but the same cannot be said for Ventura and L.A. counties.

Offshore winds will prevail through the region which also helps warm the temperatures. There is a ridge sitting over us that will also dominate the forecast for the extended period as well.

Winds could make a reappearance midweek, and that is also when temperatures will hit their peak.

Wednseday and Thursday will be the warmest with highs almost everywhere sitting in the low 80's. Overnight lows though are a very different picture, hitting freezing especially in the interior valleys for several days next week.

