Santa Barbara County's interiors remain under a heat advisory and brace for gusty winds Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to peak today across the central coast before they gradually trend down for the weekend. This will all take place as high pressure continues to strengthen and onshore flow remains weak.

Good morning! Another wind advisory will go into effect this afternoon for the south coast. In the meantime, here's a look at raw data from Gaviota/Gaviota Pass. Wind speeds are still clocking in between 20 and 35 mph. pic.twitter.com/Ka1ztuou7Z — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 4, 2021

Kicking things off Santa Barbara County, a heat advisory across the mountains and foothills will remain in place through 8 p.m. as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees. It's important to stay hydrated and to take frequent breaks if working outside Wednesday. A wind advisory will once again go into effect for the south coast, mountains, and foothills Wednesday as sundowner winds persist. Wind speeds will still stay between the 20-35 mile per hour range with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Daytime highs are going to continue to stay warm, and in some cases hot, across the interiors from 90 degrees to 106 degrees. Peak temperatures across the coastal valleys will stay closer to the mid to upper 70s, which will be closer to seasonal norms. Along the coast, daytime highs will vary. Along the north coast, some areas will struggle to get out of the low 60s, while other west-facing beaches like Pismo Beach will reach the 70s.