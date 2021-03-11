Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms continue into Friday

Rain, hail, and thunderstorms---OH MY! It's been a mixed bag of weather for the Central Coast over the last 24 hours.

Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms will continue through this evening with a chance of showers lingering Friday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, here is a look at the 24-hour rainfall totals:

KSBY 24-hour rainfall totals since 3 p.m. Thursday.

An upper-level low is staying put over the region bringing additional showers this evening. Thunderstorms are still possible anywhere and will like contain small hail, heavy precipitation, and potential cloud-to-ground lightning.

Additional rainfall amounts into Friday will vary, but some areas could see a quarter to a third inch of rain more this evening.

Weather Update! Areas of showers are expected today (hit or miss), & 20% chance of T-storms. Heavy downpours w. small hail & gusty winds are expected in stronger showers/t-storms. #socal #caRain #larain pic.twitter.com/ZoOF2oiRXu — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 11, 2021

This system is also dropping snow at low levels this afternoon/evening down to 3000 to 3500 ft or possibly 2500 ft in heavier showers.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for the Santa Barbara County Mountains until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Winter Storm Update! Periods of snow expected today into Fri, 3-6" of additional snow above 4000'. Impacts to I-5 are expected w/ snow poss for hwy 14 and Antelope Valley foothills. #socal #casnow #winterwx #GRAPEVINE pic.twitter.com/RXZRGeGaaC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 11, 2021

Temperatures Friday look to remain on the cooler side. Daytime highs at the beach look to reach the mid to upper-50's and low-60's for the coastal valleys and interior valleys.

Conditions look to dry out Friday night throughout the weekend with the next chance of rain later Sunday night, mainly for the northern areas.