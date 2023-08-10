Scattered showers cross the Central Coast Thursday, clearing for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

The showers that we have been talking about for a few days have arrived! First things first, click here for interactive radar for the Central Coast.

Now that the leftovers of former tropical storm Eugene have pushed into the region they will change nearly every aspect of the forecast. Today will be cooler than we have see for quite a while, highs in the interiors will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Coasts will also fall a couple of degrees.

Rain began this morning and will continue to push north through the morning hours.

Rain looks to come in the form of showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorms, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Tropical Storm Eugene died days ago but it is the leftover sub-tropical moisture drifting north thanks to SW winds in the middle levels of the atmosphere.

Most showers look light but as the atmosphere destabilizes with additional heat Thursday we could see some isolated thunderstorms. Some brief downpours are possible, especially at higher elevations in the interior but widespread downpours don’t appear likely with most folks getting less than .10” of rain.

Here is a look at the up-to-date rain totals on an interactive map.

In fact, perhaps the best way to look at the rainfall potential as a small part of the forecast with the essence really being the continued cool weather in the interior mild weather for the coastal valleys and cool weather at the beaches with ample marine influence continuing to dominate the weather.

The cooler forecast though as the weekend arrives with high pressure reestablishing itself and warming interior temperatures back to the upper 90s by Sunday into early next week. Coastal valleys also will see temperatures rise a little bit as we close the weekend and begin next week with most temperatures returning to the mid 70s.

Have a great day Central Coast!

