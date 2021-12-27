Scattered showers until 2022

Hope you enjoyed a little sunshine today because another wet system is headed our way overnight Sunday.

This will be another quick system, rain tapering off Monday night.

Rain totals will be between a quarter of an inch to an inch with this system.

Along with the rain, a cold front will push in some cold air keeping our temperatures well below average for this time of year.

The forecast area will not make it out of the low to mid 50's for majority of the extended forecast.

Mountain areas will also see winds increase during this period.

Another winter storm warning will be in place for the Santa Barbara mountains, , from 6am-10pm Monday, as this system moves across the area

Snow levels will stay around 4,000-5,000 ft. with up to 10in. possible, and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Monday evening snow levels could fall a little lower causing travel problems on the Grapevine.

Visibility will be low with blowing snow.

This is such a cold system we need to keep an eye on freezing temperatures in the interior valleys as the front passes Tuesday.

Things will be cold but dry Tuesday until another wet system moves in Tuesday evening through at least Wednesday night.

Expect up to an inch of rain with this system, and snow again for mountain areas which may cause another winter storm warning.

Heading into the new year we could see scattered showers, until things dry out New Years Day weekend.