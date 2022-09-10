Scattered showers weak but possible through the weekend

The remnants of former hurricane Kay are fizzling out but still materializing throughout parts of the Central Coast. The hurricane turned tropical storm, is shifting to a trough and we should only see a few more days of its effects.

Most of the rain from former hurricane Kay hit southern California up through Los Angeles, losing steam by the time it reached us but could still bring more moisture before it dies completely.

Showers will be widely scattered through Sunday and whatever rain we do see, for the most part, will be very light. Totals will be highest through the mountain areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Throughout Sunday, the weakening system could produce some scattered thunderstorms but as we head into early next week we should see out normal drier weather pattern return.

The heat advisory that has covered most of the area the past week will drop Saturday night at 8pm. With the moisture and instability the past couple of days, the wet and hot combination has been muggy which also adds some concern, making it harder for y our body to cool itself. Below average and drier conditions should make their way to us very soon.

Next week is dominated by cooler temperatures, lots of spots sitting in the lower 70's, and the interiors seeing a mix of 80's and lower 90's.

