Second push of moisture will hit Sunday night

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

The string of storms drenching the Central Coast are not done with us just yet. Moderate rain fell across the region throughout the day Saturday bringing around .50-2.00 inches in the last 24 hours. San Luis Obispo has seen 1.96 inches in the last 12 hours.

The bulk of that rain has already begun to taper but we cant rule out the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm bringing brief moderate rainfall later this evening. Apart from that, we will remain dry until Sunday afternoon.

Lighter rain will turn moderate Sunday evening, back off to lighter showers Sunday night before picking back up again Monday morning.

From Sunday-Monday's storm we should see less accumulation, overall looking at rain totals mostly an inch or less for coast/valleys and 1-2 inches in the foothills/mountains.

Some issues from these back to back systems will include high winds and dangerous surf.

There is a wind advisory is effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, and San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains until 9:00 p.m. this evening.

There is also a high surf advisory in place for all beaches in SLO/SB counties that has been once again extended until 10:00p.m. Sunday.

Looking to the extended forecast, sunshine finally returns. After Monday's rain tappers off the rest of the week and next week look dry. Temps will slowly rise and sunshine looks like it is sticking around for a bit.