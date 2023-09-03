September starts off feeling much more like fall with chances of light showers

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

The long weekend is here but it won't be feeling very summer-like. Gloomy and mostly cloudy skies for the majority of our regions.

This weekend will surely feel more like fall. Cloud coverage and marine influence are helping keep those temps on the cooler side.

As far as precipitation, the low pressure to the north will pull moisture up from the south resulting in chances for light rain anywhere through Sunday but especially today.

KSBY News

There is a 20% percent chance of rain in San Luis Obispo County beaches and inland areas tonight.

Santa Barbara County beaches and coastal areas have a much higher chance for showers tonight.

Beach temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the next several days with coastal valleys in the 70s and the interior valleys in the 70s and low 80s.

These temperatures are slightly below average at beaches and coastal valleys but significantly below average in the interior. Drastic changes compared to the beginning of the week with areas in the triple digits.

A slow and steady warm-up is expected by next week with more sunny skies.

KSBY News

KSBY News

Have a great day!