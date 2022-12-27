Several rain chances will ring in the New Year

Good afternoon, Central Coast! I hope we all enjoyed the sunny holiday because things are already starting to shift towards gloom.

Throughout Monday we saw clouds increase over the region, setting us up for the large storm system barreling towards the Central Coast. Thanks to the looming pattern, highs have fallen slightly and will be in the 60s and 70s today. We will really struggle to make it higher than the mid 50's across both counties, all week.

The unsettled pattern begins with it a cold front that will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday Morning. That will bring rain through the day Tuesday and clear out by Wednesday morning. We only get a brief break before were hit with several more rounds of rain.

During this slow moving system Tuesday, we can expect rain totals from .50-2.5 inches in SLO county and slightly less in SB county at about .5-1.5 inches.

Imbedded in this storm will be some strong wind gusts that may be enough to cause a wind advisory or two to pop up.

Alongside the wind gusts and flood advisories there is a High Surf Advisory in place through Wednesday morning.

As this first storm system moves to the south of us Wednesday, more rain will wash over us Thursday and Friday. Another low pressure system will hit the area New Years Eve bringing significant rain with it as well. This storm will impact holiday events so plan accordingly.

Even once the New Year system passes, there are several more systems looking to head our way for the first week of the new year.

Prepare to end 2022 very wet and start 2023 the same way!