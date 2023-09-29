Shower chances and cooler temps to welcome the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

We are waking up to foggy conditions in the majority of areas on the central coast this morning.

In terms of temperatures for Friday, there still is some good weather ahead for the day with more mild temperatures. Interiors holding on to those 80s. Beaches and coastal areas in the upper 60s to mid-70s on Friday.

But it's going to feel a lot more like fall headed into the weekend.

Much cooler temps and scattered shower chances are in store so bring out those umbrellas and raincoats.

Most of the rain activity is expected on Saturday morning. Moisture beyond Saturday morning should become more scattered into the evening hours where it should wane.

Any showers on Sunday look to be isolated and generally light, but a few raindrops can't be ruled out. In some regions like Fresno, thunderstorms are possible.

A low-pressure trough will linger through early next week keeping temps cool, but looking ahead a warm-up is on the way.

Interiors could reach the upper 90s by next Thursday. Coastal and beaches could reach the low 80s.

Have a great day!