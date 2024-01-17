Showers early Wednesday but a storm this weekend

Later tonight and more likely Wednesday morning a cold front drops into the area producing some scattered showers.

Accumulation is expected to be light with most folks either missing out on rain or only getting a couple of tenths of an inch on the high side. I think it's more likely that most folks see a few hundredths of an inch.

Most of the activity on Wednesday looks to be centered in the morning but a few isolated afternoon showers can't be ruled out as the atmosphere warms and become slightly less stable.

Despite the shower opportunities on Wednesday the temperatures still look very mild with much of the area still seeing highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday continued to be mild with temperatures generally in the low to mid-60s across the area. Late Friday could see some rainfall after 6pm.

More significant weather is likely over the weekend with several systems coming at the area on Saturday and another system on Sunday into Monday. If you add all that activity up you could see another .50-3” of rain. The weekend systems will also deliver more wind. Advisories are possible if not likely.

It's still an early outlook and the cumulative rain picture could change. Anyone planning to travel around the weekend statewide should follow forecast developments for that time frame.