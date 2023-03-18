Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers taking over starting tonight

20230318_093343.jpg
Marc Gonz
Marc Gonz
20230318_093343.jpg
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 19:04:54-04

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Say goodbye to the sunshine and hello to more rain.

Showers will begin as soon as this evening but this first round of rain will be light.

Gusty southerly winds will also accompany this system Sun afternoon into early evening, with possible wind 
Advisories needed for the mountains and portions of interior SLO/SBA Counties. A moist onshore flow will keep clouds and a chance of rain over the region Sun night thru Mon evening as well. 

Rainfall amounts through Sunday night are expected to be about 0.10 to 0.25 inch for the coast and valleys, and about 0.25 to 0.50 inch for the mountain areas except up to an inch or more for the far NW SLO County
 foothills. 

Another, stronger system, will push in starting Monday night through Wednesday. Rain totals for this more significant system will be between 1.50 inches - 2.50 inches for the coast and valley areas but locally higher.

There will likely be the need for a Winter Storm Warning in the mtns for the combination of heavy snow and 
strong winds, as well as possible Wind Advisories for some of the coast and valleys. 

With so much rain so soon, we may see another flood watch for this next system.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg