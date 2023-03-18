Showers taking over starting tonight

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Say goodbye to the sunshine and hello to more rain.

Showers will begin as soon as this evening but this first round of rain will be light.

Gusty southerly winds will also accompany this system Sun afternoon into early evening, with possible wind

Advisories needed for the mountains and portions of interior SLO/SBA Counties. A moist onshore flow will keep clouds and a chance of rain over the region Sun night thru Mon evening as well.

Rainfall amounts through Sunday night are expected to be about 0.10 to 0.25 inch for the coast and valleys, and about 0.25 to 0.50 inch for the mountain areas except up to an inch or more for the far NW SLO County

foothills.

Another, stronger system, will push in starting Monday night through Wednesday. Rain totals for this more significant system will be between 1.50 inches - 2.50 inches for the coast and valley areas but locally higher.

There will likely be the need for a Winter Storm Warning in the mtns for the combination of heavy snow and

strong winds, as well as possible Wind Advisories for some of the coast and valleys.

With so much rain so soon, we may see another flood watch for this next system.

