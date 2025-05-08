Significant weekend warm up, heat advisories in place

We've been building up to it all week, and it's finally here. Grab those beach towels and head to the coast, or stay indoors and crank the AC because it will be hot tomorrow!

Luckily, Mother Nature has been easing us into the temperature change since Wednesday, but it was still getting quite hot in some areas today. Paso Robles and much of North County hit the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday is going to be the hottest day of the week. You can expect or beaches to cool down a bit on Saturday, but it'll still be relatively warmer in most areas.

There will be a mini heat wave in some areas, like Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Lake Nacimiento. Be sure to drink lots of fluids and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The warm temperatures are only here for a short visit, because Sunday it'll start to cool back down. We'll be back in the mid-60s to mid-70s for most areas starting Monday.

Have a safe and fun warm weekend, Central Coast!