Skies clearing after brief sprinkles

Light rain coated the Central Coast Saturday with rain totals highest in the coastal areas of SLO County, while southern Santa Barbara County saw little to no rain.

Accumulation ranged from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch, with locally heavier amounts in SLO County reaching up to a half an inch.

Sunday will start out mainly cloudy but clear out rather quickly through the morning. Day time highs will make a nice rebound, pushing up around 4-8 degrees for the coast and valleys while the interiors will see even warmer temps up to 15 degrees higher than Saturday.

The start of the work week will look similar to Sunday, starting out a bit cloudy before clearing. Day time highs will again be warm in the lower 70's for many parts of San Luis Obispo County. The north coast will be cooler though, still sitting in the lower 60's.

Tuesday will be chillier again as a system passes overhead bringing rain to our neighbors to the north. Unfortunately the Central Coast doesn't look like it will see any of that moisture but we will get clouds and cooler temperatures.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures again. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs lower about 5 degrees.

To end out the week it looks like we have another chance for some much needed rain! This system looks be more substantial than what we saw Saturday. While it won't be a soaker, we could see rain totals around half an inch to most areas but locally higher accumulation is possible in a few spots around SLO County.