Slight cooling through the weekend brings some relief inland

Mainly clear skies dominated the area Saturday as temperatures remained very warm. To close out the weekend and start our work week, day-time highs will start to cool slightly.

This is good news for everyone attending the Mid State fair in Paso Robles, the next couple of days temperatures will drop into the upper 80's.

Other than the mild cooling trend, the forecast is pretty straight forward. We will see the regular marine layer push in overnight into the early morning before dissipating easily throughout the afternoon. Skies will be mainly clear through the extended period.

Something to keep in mind for everyone on the South Coast, sundowner winds forecast to make a return Saturday night. While they are currently expected to stay below advisory level, wind speeds will still be gusty and could potentially be a cause for concern.

Looking now to the long term, by mid week there will again be a shift in temperatures. Another warming trend will begin mid week and peak into Saturday.

We can also expect the marine layer to retreat more and more each day, heading back towards the beaches instead of including the coastal valleys.