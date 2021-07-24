Slight cooling trend and muggy conditions continue

High-pressure overhead will weekend this weekend resulting in a cooling trend with muggy conditions.

Daytime temperatures should lower Sunday and Monday as the low approaches and cloud cover increases.

The marina layer won't deepen enough to cool the interior valleys but will slide temperatures below the seasonal normal. Temps look to rebound Monday as moisture surges.

For Sunday, daytime highs at the beach look to reach the mid-60's, mid to upper-70's in the coastal valleys and upper 80's inland.

Onshore flow continues thru the weekend and Monday, as the NW winds stay rather low at the coast the clouds will be again stubborn into early next week.

Summer monsoonal activity to the east of us looks to surge west by Sunday, bringing showers or thunderstorms to the area. However, this looks to impact LA/Ventura counties more so. Still, we could see heavier drizzle and pockets of rain, but it likely won't be measurable.

Tonight: Light showers possible

Sun-Mon: Areas of showers /storms poss, favoring L.A. & Ventura Co



Because this rain is convective, amounts will vary highly from place to place. Plan accordingly and leave extra time to travel, as roadways may become slick. #socal #monsoon pic.twitter.com/azyfCnH771 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 24, 2021

A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters.

A Marina Weather Statement is issued for the inner waters east of East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu (including Santa Cruz Island and from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands).

Any thunderstorm that forms could produce locally strong winds, rough seas, and dangerous lightning.

