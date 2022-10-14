Slight warming and clearing Friday ahead of a cooler weekend

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off our day there is a little bit more lingering marine fog than yesterday. This is limiting visibility on some roadways but will not make too much of a difference through the daytime hours as most of it will clear the Central Coast by the mid morning. Lingering longer along the coasts.

Today will look a lot like the last few days, at least temperature wise, the interior valleys will see a few degrees of warming, although it will not be too noticable. Interior Valleys will be in the upper 80s and some low 90s. Elsewhere 70s in coastal valleys and 60s at the beaches.

Saturday and Sunday look cooler as a low pressure passes through the region. Onshore winds and greater marine influence will drop interior temps into the low 80s Saturday with a minor rebound Sunday. Coastal conditions will see plenty of night and morning clouds, and even some mist and drizzle is possible with the upper low nearby.

Early next week should remain mild with perhaps slightly warmer temps than the weekend.

The mid-to-late next week outlook became a bit murkier. Models which agreed on an upper low spinning up and bringing rain to CA now disagree. One model (the American GFS) likes the low to come to SoCal, giving the Central Coast a brush of showers (light). But the usually reliable EURO parks that low far off the coast with almost no rain potential. Low confidence extended forecast right now. The models do agree that the following weekend could see a cold front roll thru the state for more shower potential. And just for fun, I included the GFS outlook for the 27th which shows a storm, but with the low confidence in the forecast prior to this...it is more something to dream about than an actual opportunity at this point.

Have a great Friday and a Fantastic Weekend Central Coast!