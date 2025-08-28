Slight warming trend on track for Labor Day weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette will be moving through southern California, and the precipitation will not reach the Central Coast.

However, the high cloud shield associated with a trough of low pressure has moved through the area.

The high clouds will bring 4 to 8 degrees of cooling to most of the area except for San Luis Obispo County, where the sunnier skies will allow for 3 to 5 degrees of warming.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day, and the return of sunshine, combined with increasing daytime highs from an expanding upper-level high-pressure system, will drive temperatures up by 4 to 8 degrees.

An upper-level high-pressure system will move in from the east on Sunday and Monday, then weaken on Tuesday and Wednesday as it remains over the state.

Have a terrific Thursday, Central Coast!

-Eddie