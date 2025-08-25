Slightly cooler temperatures and humidity across the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Monday! It was a hot weekend in many Central Coast Communities, and as we kick off our Monday, there are some slightly cooler temperatures to look forward to.

A low pressure system will be bringing some slightly cooler and more humid conditions to the Central Coast through Wednesday. There isn't any rain in the forecast here locally, but in many surrounding areas, they may feel some sprinkles in the afternoon hours of today and tomorrow.

Temperature wise, it will still be warm today, but not nearly as warm as what we saw this weekend, and last week. Here is a look at what you can expect in your area today.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the next few days, but a warm up is coming our way as we head into next weekend.