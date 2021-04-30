Some areas will be slightly cooler Friday but the inland valleys will remain warm

The ridge of high pressure that is part of the reason was unseasonably warm Thursday continues to bring warmer weather to the central coast.

Happy Friday! Here's a look at the max. temperatures from Thursday. If you aren't a fan of the heat, I have good news for you for the weekend ahead. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/bXtNCqKXdd — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 30, 2021

Ahead of the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear across the central coast with the exception of Lompoc where some patchy fog is developing.

By the afternoon, daytime highs across the inland valley communities will likely stay between the mid-80s and mid-90s. As for the coastal regions, expect some cooling to take place as onshore flow will develop. This will bring coastal temperatures back to the 60s and low 70s, and the coastal valleys to the low to upper 70s.

This will be a trend that will continue through the weekend and will even result in the redevelopment of some overnight marine layer along the coast as a trough of low pressure is set to develop Saturday night.