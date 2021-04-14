Some cities will have daytime highs below seasonal norms Wednesday

Another cooler day is in store for the central coast as the marine layer continues to deepen and onshore strengthens.

As of 4:30 a.m., the central coast was blanketed with mid to high-level cloud cover, which is expected to stay put through most of the morning. As winds start to pick up through the afternoon, it's likely that there will be pockets of clearing.

Winds will shift out of the northwest Wednesday, with wind gusts from 15-25 miles per hour.

Not much will change on the temperature front, as peak daytime highs will be below seasonal averages across most of the area. Along the coast, temperatures will likely stay between the mid-50s to low 60s, while coastal and inland valley communities will linger between the low to mid-60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, gradual clearing is likely to take place Thursday as temperatures trend up. Offshore flow will develop Friday and continue to strengthen through the weekend, and as a result, daytime highs could reach the 70s and 80s across the valleys and the 70s along the coast. With the increase in offshore flow, skies will also be mostly clear through the start of next week.