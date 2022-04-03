Spring heat flash headed our way

We started Sunday off with that same marine layer and low clouds which we saw Saturday, but had an easier time clearing throughout the day.

Winds are already starting to pick up and will be gusty for the next few days. A wind advisory is in place for the Santa Barbara South Coast until Monday at 9 p.m.. There is also an advisory in place for the Santa Barbara Mountains until 6p.m. Monday, but then a High Wind Watch will take its place through Monday night.

Models are showing gusty conditions through the beginning of the week, and there is a possibility of wind advisories being extended through Tuesday.

By that time the ridge that's moving in from the eastern pacific will begin to take over the region, raising temperatures, clearing skies and hopefully easing winds a bit.

As for temperatures things are about to get toasty!

The coastal valleys should be in the mid 70's to low 80's by Tuesday, and getting warmer each day peaking close to 90 degrees. The interior valleys will be the warmest spots reaching the 90's by mid week. The north coast will be slightly cooler, seeing highs in the upper 70's to maybe a couple 80's. Daytime highs will peak on Thursday before a cooling trend starts and more low clouds move back in for the weekend.

While were not breaking any records this week we are exceptionally warm, sitting 10-20 degrees above normal.