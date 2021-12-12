Storm approaching the Central Coast, up to 5 inches of rain expected

A significant storm is approaching the Central Coast which will bring up to 5 inches of rain to the forecast area on Monday through Tuesday.

The coast and valleys can expect up to three inches of rain through the storm but mountains and foothills could get up to 5.

Even higher elevations will be getting snow, above 7,000 feet will see 1-3 ft.of snow. We will be watching for a possible winter weather watch.

As for Sunday, things will look very similar to today, partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Overnight lows though will be very chilly, reaching below freezing in some areas.

Rain will start very soft drizzle later in the day Sunday and more wide spread Monday and Monday night.

Monday afternoon and evening winds will be very gusty and may reach advisory levels.

We get a little break Wednesday as a mini ridge builds keeping things clear and dry but another much weaker system will move in Thursday with another round of rain.

Things start to clear up next weekend but things will remain a little chilly.